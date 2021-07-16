Name at stake – Actor to re-appeal against Madras High Court order

The Madras High Court fined Thalapathy Vijay Rs 1 lakh for failing to pay taxes on his imported Rolls Royce car. Vijay’s plea was denied by the High Court on Tuesday and was ordered to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks of receiving a copy of the order. The actor was allegedly chastised by the Court for acting like a ‘reel’ hero.

According to the latest reports, Master actor Vijay has chosen to re-appeal in order to counter the High Court Judge’s comments. Vijay’s lawyer, S.Kumaresan, verified this in a statement to the media. He went on to say that they are going for counter not to avoid penalties or tax exemption but for the offensive statements made by the High Court judge.

The legal advisor said, ‘we are filing an appeal against some of the points in the order as there is a lot of talk going around that the issue is about tax evasion and is affecting Vijay’s name.’

In terms of work, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master was released in theatres this year and has since gone on to become one of his most popular flicks. The actor is presently shooting for his next project Beast, directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.