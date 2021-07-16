New entry protocols announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced new entry protocols in the emirate. The new entry requirements will come into effect from July 19.

As per the new guidelines issued, all passengers entering the emirate must have a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours. They must also take PCR test on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and an additional test on day eight for those staying eight days or more. Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more.

The new rule is applicable for all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents. Those failing to take the required tests are liable for fines.