Roads and Transport Authority announces metro, tram, bus timings in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the updated metro, tram and bus timings during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Metro Timings:

July 19 to 22: 5 am to 1 am

July 23: 10 am to 1 am

July 24: 5 am to 12 midnight

Tram Timings:

July 19 to 22 : 6 am to 1 am

July 23: 9 am to 1 am

July 24: 6 am to 12 midnight

Bus timings:

Main stations including Gold Souq : 4.30 am to 12.30 am

Al Ghubaiba: 4.15 am to 1 am

Sub stations including Satwa station: 4.30 am to 11 pm

Earlier the RTA had announced free parking in the emirate from July 19 to 22. The authority also informed that the RTA customer service centers and vehicle testing centers will be closed from July 19 to 22.