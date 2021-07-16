State bans ‘illegal killing and sacrifice’ of animals during Eid al-Adha

On the occasion of the coming Eid-al-Adha in the union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has called for a ban on the sacrifice of cows, calves and camels. In this regard, Director Planning, J&K Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department have written to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and the IGP, Jammu/Kashmir.

The communication refers to an official letter bearing the No. 9-2/2019-20/PCA, dated 25.06.2021, received from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, which read as follows: The Animal Welfare Board of India, in view of the animals’ welfare, has requested that precautionary measures be implemented to strictly enforce the Animal Welfare Laws, viz. Animal Cruelty Act, 1960; Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001; Slaughter House Rules, 2001; and directions for slaughtering of animals (calves cannot be slaughtered) during the festival.

According to the letter, a request is made to take all preventive measures in accordance with the Acts & Rules referred above for the implementation of Animal Welfare Laws, to stop the illegal killing of animals and to take action against those violating such laws. It also mentions that the letter has been forwarded to the Chairman, Animal Welfare Board of India, all District Magistrates, Commissioner, SHMC and all Senior Superintendents of Police in Jammu/Kashmir.