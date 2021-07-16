Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 53,140.06, lower by 18.79 points or 0.04%. NSE Nifty settled at 15,923.40, lower by 8.80 points or 0.01%. The Bombay Stock Exchange market breadth was positive as 1786 shares advanced and 1413 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Divis Labs, Bharati Airtel, Ultratech Cement and Tata Steel. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Fnserv, Infosys, Tata Consumer Products and Adani Ports.