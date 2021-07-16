Taliban hands over Indian photojournalist’s body to Red Cross

The Taliban handed over the body of Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was murdered in Kandahar, Afghanistan, to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday.

According to a source in the Indian Embassy in Kabul, ‘We have been informed that the body has been handed over by the Taliban to the ICRC.’

Danish Siddiqui, who was embedded with the Afghan Special Troops on a reporting assignment, was murdered when security forces and Taliban insurgents clashed in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak area.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul has notified the Afghan authorities that it is in contact with them to bring back the remains of the Reuters reporter. ‘We are actively facilitating the return of the body in coordination with Afghan authorities and the ICRC. We are in regular touch with family members of Danish Siddiqui,’ the embassy source added.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, had earlier stated that the administration is in contact with the photojournalist’s family.

Danish Siddiqui began his career as a television news reporter before transitioning to photojournalism. From September 2008 to January 2010, he worked as a correspondent for the India Today Group.