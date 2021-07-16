Tips to increase running speed

We all run at a steady pace and we might want to increase it. Don’t worry, this will actually help you run faster because it helps build up your endurance. Of course, achieving a faster pace requires effort. It may seem daunting at first, but the results are well worth the effort. At first, increasing your speed and pace might seem difficult, but you can do it gradually. You can increase your running speed by using the following methods.

1. Pick up the pace

It is very important to pick up the pace. You can begin by taking short bursts of working quickly and then return to your regular pace. Your pace and speed might feel uneasy at first but you may actually develop more endurance and stamina as you increase them.

2. Run as often as possible

Gradually increasing your mileage will help you pick up speed, which will, in turn, boost your performance.

3. Format your work better

Running has a proper format as well. Even small changes to your posture can help you run faster.

4. Plan some tempo runs

Tempo runs, or runs at a slow pace, can help you run faster. You can increase your speed by improving your fitness through tempo runs.

5. Training on the Hill

Runners can also improve their efficiency by running hills which will help them run faster. This should only be done once you have gained trust and endurance.

There are many ways to improve your running speed. Motivate yourself and be persistent to come up with a workout plan you will stick to and enjoy.

Track your workouts and running times in a journal or app so you can see how you’re progressing.