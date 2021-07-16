Updated ‘Green List’ of destinations released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List of destinations. The passengers coming from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They have to undergo a PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.
The DCT Abu Dhabi updates the list after reviewing Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship.
Updated Green List:
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Azerbaijan
6. Belgium
7. Canada
8. China
9. Denmark
10. France
11. Germany
12. Hong Kong
13. Hungary
14. Iceland
15. Israel
16. Italy
17. Jordan
18. Malta
19. Mauritius
20. Moldova
21. Netherlands
22. New Zealand
23. Norway
24. Ireland
25. Romania
26. Saudi Arabia
27. Seychelles
28. Singapore
29. South Korea
30. Sweden
31. Switzerland
32. Serbia
33. Taiwan
34. Turkmenistan
35. USA
36. Vatican City
