Updated ‘Green List’ of destinations released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List of destinations. The passengers coming from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They have to undergo a PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The DCT Abu Dhabi updates the list after reviewing Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship.

Also Read: New entry protocols announced in Abu Dhabi

Updated Green List:

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Azerbaijan

6. Belgium

7. Canada

8. China

9. Denmark

10. France

11. Germany

12. Hong Kong

13. Hungary

14. Iceland

15. Israel

16. Italy

17. Jordan

18. Malta

19. Mauritius

20. Moldova

21. Netherlands

22. New Zealand

23. Norway

24. Ireland

25. Romania

26. Saudi Arabia

27. Seychelles

28. Singapore

29. South Korea

30. Sweden

31. Switzerland

32. Serbia

33. Taiwan

34. Turkmenistan

35. USA

36. Vatican City