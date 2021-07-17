Breaking News: Covid slinks into Olympic Village!

On Saturday, organizers announced that a person had tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tokyo Olympic athletes’ village, adding to concerns about infections at the Games, which begin next week. ‘It was the first case in the Village to be reported during the screening test,’ Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, said in a press conference. However, Takaya has not disclosed the nationality of the person, citing privacy concerns.

After being postponed for a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being held mostly without spectators and under strict quarantine rules. A member of the Nigerian Olympic delegation had been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the Coronavirus at Narita airport on Friday. This person had only light symptoms but had to be hospitalized due to his advanced age and pre-existing conditions. There was the first Covid-19 patient hospitalized in connection with the Olympics.

As infections spread in Tokyo and experts warn of worse to come, several Covid-19 cases have been reported involving athletes and others involved with the Games, which start on July 23. 15400 athletes and tens of thousands of others will be visiting Japan during the Olympics and Paralympics, including media, broadcasters, officials, and judges. The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, although government auditors suggest it’s much higher. All but $6.7 billion is public money.