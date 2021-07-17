Gulf country extends total lockdown

Muscat: The total lockdown imposed in Oman was extended till July 24. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid has announced this decision.

‘To protect society from pandemic in general and its new strains spreading fast among society and also the most dangerous in terms of health as well as to preserve the health capabilities in Oman, it has been decided to extend the period of total closure during the days of Eid Al-Adha, now to end at 4 am from the morning of Saturday, July 24,’ said the notification issued by the Committee.

Also the ban on commercial activities and movement of vehicles and individuals from 5 pm to 4 am daily will continue till the end of the month.