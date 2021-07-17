Pfizer vaccine less effective against Delta variant

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister said that the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against Delta variant than the health officials hoped. The country is planning to impose more restrictions as 858 people tested positive for the infection.

‘We do not know exactly to what degree the vaccine helps, but it is significantly less,’ said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Till now, more than 5.7 million people in the country have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Israel reported the highest number of coronavirus cases since March on Thursday. The test positivity rate was 1.52% on Thursday.

Israel will add Spain and Kyrgyzstan to its list of banned countries and Israeli citizens will be banned from travelling to these countries included in the list. The current list of countries that are banned includes Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa.