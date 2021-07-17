US donates over 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka

On Friday, the United States donated over 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

According to the Daily News, 1,500,100 doses of the vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday as part of the COVAX facility’s dose-sharing system.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States is committed to immunising as many people as possible in order to save lives and rebuild the global economy. ‘The United States is proud to lead the global fight against COVID-19 by sharing 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses with our Sri Lankan friends. We are committed to vaccinating as many people as possible to save lives, rebuild the global economy and stop the threat of new variants,’ he tweeted.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said: ‘The Government of Sri Lanka would like to commend the United States for taking the lead in sharing these doses with the people of Sri Lanka.’

Wanniarachchi added: ‘This will add momentum to our ongoing efforts to protect our people from the pandemic through vaccination. The pandemic is not confined to a single country, therefore this kind of mutual support will strengthen the global efforts in combating COVID 19 pandemic.’

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit on Thursday, more than 51 lakh individuals have received their first vaccination in the island country, which has a population of 2.18 crores.

Sri Lanka started its immunisation programme in January and has been administering Covishield, Sinopharm, Sputnik and Pfizer vaccines.