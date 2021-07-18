Adar Poonawalla announces a ‘good news’

New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII) has said that 16 European countries have recognized the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the company.

‘It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel,’ tweeted Poonawalla.

The European countries who have accepted the vaccines are – Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and with the latest country to recognize it being France.