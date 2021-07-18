Cinema theatres, colleges to open from next week

Bengaluru: Karnataka state government on Sunday eased the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state. The decision was taken by a high-level meeting called by chief minister B S Yediyurappa at his Bengaluru residence.

As per the new guidelines, all higher educational institutions in the state will reopen from July 26, but only those administered with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend colleges and universities. The cinema theatres will be opened from July 19.

The government has also reduced the duration of the night curfew by one hour with effect from Monday.

Also Read:India Meteorological Department predicts severe rainfall

The Karnataka government has relaxed the restrictions since the daily Covid-19 cases has substantially come down . On Saturday, the state reported 1,869 new Covid-19 cases, 42 related deaths and 30,082 active cases.