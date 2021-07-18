It’s time to give my best performance at Olympics: Gymnast Pranati Nayak

New Delhi: The gymnast Pranati Nayak has expressed confidence about her chances at the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23.

On Saturday evening, the first group of Indian Olympians leave for Tokyo. The contingent would land in Japan on July 18.

‘It feels good that I have to compete on such a major platform. I will compete well and try to bring laurels to India. I am confident, I have prepared a lot. It is time to give my best performance,’ Nayak told the media.

A total of 127 Indian competitors representing 18 sports will compete in Tokyo. This is the largest delegation India has ever sent to the Olympics. India will compete in a total of 69 events across 18 sports disciplines, which is the highest ever for the country.