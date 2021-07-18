Karnataka CM likely to resign due to health Issues

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is facing rebellion from several leaders within the party, offered to resign citing ill health, according to sources. It is now up to the BJP high command to decide whether to accept it, according to sources, who add that if the party decides to replace Mr Yediyurappa, a leadership change is likely by July 26, when his current term ends.

According to sources, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mines Minister Murugesh Nirani, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are the most likely candidates for the Chief Ministership.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has offered to resign if his son Vijayendra is given a good position in the state party unit.

We completely agree with you, ‘That’s what the Prime Minister said yesterday, too,’ BS Yediyurappa said as he walked away from Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who flew to Delhi with his son on a chartered flight for meetings with the BJP leadership, has officially dismissed any possibility of a leadership change in Karnataka.