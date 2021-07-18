‘Simplicity is the Key to happiness’: Union Minister’s parents continue as farm labourers

Chennai: ‘Leading a simple life is the key to happiness,’ this is the motto that leads Loganathan and Varudammal, an old couple living in the Konur village in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu. The old couple toil on the land and earn livelihood as farm labourers, although their son is minister in the cabinet of Narendra Modi. They are the parents of L. Murugan, the newly sworn-in Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Information Broadcasting.

The couple belonging to Arunthathiyar community, a Dalit community still live in a small house. The couple prefer a life independent of their son, earning their daily bread by the sweat of their brows.

‘What should I do if my son becomes a Union minister? We didn’t do anything for his (career) growth. We used to go once in a blue moon and stay with him for four days. We could not fit into his busy lifestyle and we preferred to return to Konur. Our son has reached a high position. As parents, this is more than enough for us,’ said Varudammal.

Murugan, the former chief of BJP Tamil Nadu state unit completed his schooling in government schools before pursuing law at the Ambedkar Law College in Chennai. The parents borrowed funds from others and their daily wage for his study.