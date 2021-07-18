Supreme court proceedings to go live: Chief Justice

N V Ramana, India’s Chief Justice, has stated that live-streaming of Supreme Court proceedings may begin soon and that logistics are being worked out to make this possible. During the virtual launch of live-streaming of the Gujarat High Court proceedings, Justice Ramana said, ‘The Supreme Court is considering beginning live-streaming of some courts.’ On Monday, the High Court will be operational.

People currently get information about court proceedings through the media, according to India’s Chief Justice. ‘In effect, information from the courts is filtered by transmission agents. Due to the lack of context, there is sometimes a transmission loss during the process, resulting in misinterpretation of questions asked and observations made by the bench.

‘It is this lack of direct access which gives space for misconceptions. The formalization of the live streaming of court proceedings is the best cure for the aforesaid malady. Live-streaming of proceedings is crucial for dissemination of information which is a sacrosanct aspect of Article 19,’ he said, adding that through such direct access, people can get first-hand information about the entire proceedings and the opinions of the judges, ‘leaving little room for any mischief’

‘Although a step in the right direction, one must tread the path with caution. At times, live streaming of proceedings may become a double-edged sword. However, judges might feel the pressure of public scrutiny, which may ultimately result in a stressful environment that may not be conducive to justice dispensation. A judge must remember, even if justice commands standing up against the popular perception, he must do so out of his commitment to the oath he took under the Constitution,’ Justice Ramana said.

Speaking on the event, Justice D Y Chandrachud said live-streaming of proceedings adds to transparency.