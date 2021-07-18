Tokyo Olympics: Two more COVID-19 positive cases reported

Tokyo: Two more athletes were tested positive for Covid-19 in the Olympic Village in Tokyo. The Olympic officials have not revealed the name and nationality of the athletes.

Earlier on Saturday, a member of the organizing committee had also tested positive for COVID-19. ‘It was the first case in the Village to be reported during the screening test,’ Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, said in a press conference.

‘In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible,’ said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.

The organizers of Olympics have made it clear that the event will be held without spectators and under strict quarantine rules. More than 15400 athletes and tens of thousands of others will be visiting Japan during the Olympics and Paralympics which will begin on July 23.