‘We are not going to be cowed down by this’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that she and her brother Rahul Gandhi are not going to be cowed down by the propaganda of BJP. The Congress leader said this as a reply to BJP’s statement that she is a ‘political tourist’.

‘I am not a political tourist. I have been regularly coming to UP. This is BJP’s propaganda to show me and my brother Rahul as non-serious politicians and we are not going to be cowed down by it,’ she said.

‘They (BJP) have created a perception that I have been away from UP since the past one and a half year whereas the fact remains that I have been regularly attending kisan panchayat and other programmes,’ she said.

Also Read: ‘Simplicity is the Key to happiness’: Union Minister’s parents continue as farm labourers

The Congress leader also said that the party will make a return in the Assembly election to be held next year. ‘I admit that our organization is weak compared to other parties. We have been out of power here for 32 years. But we are working on building up the organization and the journey is long. I am personally working 24X7 with all district units’, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.