13 killed in fuel tanker explosion

Nairobi: At least 13 people were killed and 24 others suffered burns in a fuel tanker explosion in Malanga in Kenya. Most of the victims were local residents who were taking fuel from an overturned petrol tanker. The fuel tanker overturned after colliding with another vehicle on the highway. The locals rushed to the spot to collect the spilling fuel and the tanker exploded.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa due to poor road conditions and people trying to collect fuels from tankers. The authorities in African countries had given many warnings to people about the possible dangers of siphoning.

Also Read: Breaking news: Bus collision in UP’s Sambhal, 7 dead, 8 injured

Earlier in 2009, 120 people were killed after a crowd descended on an overturned tanker to collect oil and then it blew up.