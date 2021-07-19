Chennai Port Trust to operate ferry services

Chennai: According to a statement released by the Chennai Port Trust, international destinations such as Sri Lanka, as well as domestic destinations such as Port Blair, are being considered. The Chennai Port Trust has already issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the operation of roll-on-roll-off passenger ship (Ro-Pax) services to Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The Port Trust held an initial online meeting with stakeholders interested in operating ferry and cruise ship services. Private operators interested in operating the service must own or lease ferries and vessels, as well as raise funds for the project.

According to the EOI, the Chennai Port Trust will not invest money or contribute funds to the project, but will instead make use of its existing infrastructure. The Chennai Port Trust intends to use its dedicated “Cruise Felicitation Centre,” which handles cruise and passenger vessels, for this purpose. The Chennai port had handled five international cruise lines in a year before the outbreak of Covid-19 infection.

