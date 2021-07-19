Congress doing drama to replace failed CM in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal, the head of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), claimed on Sunday that the Congress was attempting to create drama in order to replace a failing Chief Minister in Punjab with party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is more known for theatrics than management.

In Chandigarh, the SAD president told Hindu leaders that if the SAD-BSP coalition wins power in 2022, he will appoint a community member as deputy Chief Minister. ‘Everyone knows Navjot Sidhu’s record as local bodies minister as he did nothing for the betterment of any city or town. CM Amarinder Singh was oblivious to the sufferings of the people and did nothing to help them when they needed electricity to sow paddy or run their factories and shops.’

He stated that his government will revitalise commerce and industry in the state by enacting investment-friendly laws and lowering electricity rates for the sector.

Sukhbir further said that after the electricity crisis worsened, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal sought to shut down the thermal plants in Punjab by submitting a plea in the Supreme Court. ‘Recently, he promised 300 units free and added that anyone with a bill of one more unit will have to pay the entire amount. Instead of befooling Punjabis, he should implement this in Delhi,’ the SAD chief stated.