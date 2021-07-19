Covid vaccine trial: Covaxin second dose for kids aged 2-6 starts next week

New Delhi: The second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is expected to be administered next week to children participating in clinical trials aged between 2-6 years.

According to sources, the second dose of Covaxin has already been administered to children aged 6-12 years at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, which is one of the centers for testing the vaccine for those under 18 years old.

Children are undergoing trials for the Covid-19 vaccine in India ahead of an anticipated third wave of the pandemic. AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria had earlier said the vaccine for children could be available in September.

Read also: ‘Pink Protection’: Kerala Police’s new project for women’s safety

Children are categorized according to their ages in the trial, where 175 children from each group are included. By the end of August, an interim report should be available after the second dose has been administered. It is expected that the interim report will demonstrate the vaccine’s safety for children.

The Delhi High Court was informed earlier this week that clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age were nearing completion. Not just Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, but also the children’s vaccine developed by the Zydus Cadila company is undergoing trials in India.