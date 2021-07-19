Eid Al Adha: Full list of safety rules and prayer timings in UAE

Dubai: Authorities in UAE has updated the Covid-19 safety protocols to be observed during the Eid Al Adha holidays and prayers. Eid Al Adha will be celebrated in UAE on July 20.

As per the new guidelines, only 15 minutes will be allowed for the post-prayer sermon. The doors of musallahs (open air spaces) and mosques will be allowed to open 15 minutes prior to the start of the prayer and it must be closed immediately after the prayer. Also, all worshippers must bring their own prayer mats.

Authorities in the country have also banned the traditional practise of handshakes and hugs after the prayer. Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer and also access to service facilities like washrooms, ablution areas and water dispensers will not be allowed.

Here is the full list of Eid prayer timings across the UAE:

– Abu Dhabi: 6.02am

– Al Ain: 5.56am

– Madinat Zayed: 6.07am

– Dubai: 5.57am

– Sharjah: 5.56am

-> Ajman: 5.56am