Haryana installs India’s first ‘Grain ATM’

Gurugram: The dynamics of the food industry are changing. A lot has been introduced in the last few years to make food hygienic and clean, from robots to machines. A new addition to the list is India’s first food grain dispensing machine.

Haryana’s government has recently installed its first food grain ATM machine at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, which will provide three types of grains – wheat, rice and millet. The announcement was made by Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Twitter. ‘I am pleased to announce that the first food grain ATM in the country, Annapurti, has been set up in the Gurugram district of Haryana. The purpose of this ATM is to ease distributions of grain at government-run ration shops,’ he said.

According to the official statement, this machine is installed under the ‘World Food Programme’ of the United Nations and it is called Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine. Additionally, each machine can dispense 70kg of grains within five to seven minutes, at a time.

According to the media report, this is a pilot project, and the Haryana Government plans to install grain ATMs in every government-run ration shop throughout the state. As stated in an official statement by Dushyant Chautala, ‘the purpose of installing this machine is to ensure that properly weighed goods are delivered to the right recipients.’

The machine is an automatic one, so the scope of error it can make in measuring grains is limited. The statement states that the machine has a biometric system with a touch-screen, which requires beneficiaries to enter their Aadhaar or ration card numbers to receive grains.

As soon as the tweet was shared, people took to their social media accounts to applaud the initiative.