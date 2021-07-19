Railway diverts several trains due to heavy rain

Panaji: The Konkan Railway has diverted 5 trains due to heavy rain and ingress of water and slush in tunnels in the route.

Trains diverted:

1. 02618 H. Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Express: The train will now pass through Panvel, Karjat, Pune, Miraj, Hubballi, Krishnarajapuram, Erode, Shornur and then in the proper route.

2. 04696 Amritsar- Kochuveli Weekly Special: The train will now pass through Panvel, Karjat, Pune, Miraj, Hubballi, Krishnarajapuram, Erode, Shornur and then in the proper route.

3. 01224 Ernakulam-Lokmanya Tilak Duranto bi-weekly Special: The train has been diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, Kajrat, Panvel and then in the proper route.

4.09261 Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Special: The train has been diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, Kajrat, Panvel and then in the proper route.

5. 02977 Ernakulam-Ajmer Weekly Special: The train has been diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Miraj, Pune, Kajrat, Panvel and then in proper route.

Konkan Railway also informed that passengers of some trains travelling in the route will be transhipped to other trains. Passengers of Mumbai CST- Madgaon ‘Konkankanya’ Daily Special dated July 18 will be transhipped from Thivim to Madgaon along with passengers from Train no. 01114 Madgaon-Mumbai CST ‘Mandovi’ Daily Special dated July 19. Passengers will be transhipped from Margao to Thivim railway stations.

Also, passengers booked on Train No.02432 H.Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajadhani train dated July 18 will be transhipped from Pernem railway station to Madgaon station.