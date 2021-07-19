Shweta Tiwari stuns the internet with 90k Feather blue sari

Over the weekend in Mumbai, Shweta Tiwari attended Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s grand wedding reception. At the reception, she wore a stunning embellished saree. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Arjun Bijlani and Anushka Sen were among the guests at Rahul and Disha’s wedding reception. Shweta Tiwari shared a few photos of herself dressed in the outfit she wore to Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding reception on Instagram. The actress was dressed in a powder blue feather saree with diamond earrings and a bracelet. The pallu and blouse are both embellished with matching feathers.

Shweta Tiwari wore a saree from designer Pooja Peshoria’s collection. If you liked the saree and would like to buy it, you can do so through their online store. The saree will set you back Rs 90,000. If you follow Shweta Tiwari on Instagram, you will notice that she has a huge passion for sarees. On Instagram, the actress frequently posts photos of herself wearing stunning sarees.

Following her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta Tiwari became a household name. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Parvarrish and Ek Thhi Naayka are just a few of the television shows that the actress has appeared in.