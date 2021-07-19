Stock Market: Benchmark indices slip sharply

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark index has slipped down sharply in the Indian share market. As per market analysts, the heavy selling in the banking and financial sectors has weighed upon the indices.

BSE Sensex settled 587 points lower at 52,553. NSE Nifty ended 15,732, lower by 171 points. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the overall market breadth was marginally positive as 1762 shares ended higher and 1563 ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Bharat Petroleum, Divis Labs, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Dr Reddy’s Labs and ITC. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Adani Ports, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank.