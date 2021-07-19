Stoking fire: Congress leader Kharge states BJP in Karnataka ‘unstable’

Karnataka: In the midst of reports of a leadership transition in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the state’s BJP-led administration is ‘unstable,’ with MLAs and ministers openly discussing removing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Kharge, when asked about the state’s political condition, stated, ‘BJP is unstable in the state. Their MLAs and ministers are openly speaking of ousting the CM. I do not think this has been a situation in any state, it is been going on for the past 7-8 months.’

He went on to say that the state’s ruling party’s internal dispute is ‘affecting the administration.’

Earlier on Saturday, amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka, Yediyurappa vehemently denied having submitted his resignation.

‘There is no truth in it… Not at all, not at all..’ Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi when asked if he had resigned. ‘Yesterday I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation),’ he further said.

Yediyurappa reached Delhi on Friday. He met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended other meetings related to the ongoing COVID-19 issue and state development initiatives.