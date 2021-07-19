Superheroes appear outside windows in Canada’s hospital

In a heartwarming story that will leave you smiling, a group of window cleaners at a Canadian hospital decided to dress up as superheroes to cheer up the children being treated there. People’s hearts have been won by the story and a few images of the incident, which were shared on Twitter. It’s possible that it will have the same effect on you.

The hospital expressed its gratitude for the workers who went out of their way to make the kids happy in a tweet. ‘Today, our #healthcare heroes got some help – #superheroes brightened the faces of our youngest #patients. ‘Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but also to provide much needed entertainment and distraction to patients, family and staff,’ they wrote.’

Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today – #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but bring much needed fun & distraction to patients, family & staff. #ygk pic.twitter.com/TLie1vccLx — KingstonHSC (@KingstonHSC) July 16, 2021

The post has received over a thousand likes since it was shared a day ago. It has also gotten a lot of positive feedback. ‘Tears’, a Twitter user wrote, ‘Every. Single. Time.’ Another person exclaimed, ‘So flipping cool and just heartwarming and pure love!’ A third said, ‘Aww, these photos are always THE BEST.’