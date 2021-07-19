‘The coolest’: Kushi Kapoor shares memories about Sridevi

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to honor her late mother. Khushi posted a throwback photo of her parents from their family album on Monday and captioned it, ‘the coolest.’ Her old picture shows Sridevi wearing a black outfit with a striped shawl and shades. In the photo, filmmaker Boney Kapoor stands next to her wearing a grey sweater and a red cap. On June 2, 1996, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were married and welcomed their daughter Janhvi, who is now an actress, in 1997. Khushi was born in the year 2000.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s post here:

Sridevi died in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel on February 22, 2018, while she was in town to celebrate her nephew’s wedding. MOM was her last film.

This year, on Mother’s Day, Khushi Kapoor chose two photos of her and Sridevi from her childhood. In her emotional caption, she wrote, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to the best.’

Like her sister, Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut. Boney Kapoor told the media earlier this year: ‘Yes, Khushi Kapoor is looking forward to acting. An announcement will be made soon. I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her since I am her father and I tend to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker, and it isn’t good for the actor either. Anil (Kapoor) was already an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much. But I think I became a kind of indulgent brother to Sanjay (Kapoor) when he started acting.’

In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. She has appeared in films and series such as Ghost Stories, Roohi Afza and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.