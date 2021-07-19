TN fishermen hoist black flags to protest against the draft Marine Fisheries bill

Nagapattinam: The Tamil Nadu government banned nets in the year 2000, citing the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulations Act, 1983, to protect marine resources. The ban was upheld by the Madras High Court in 2018. Since then, local fishermen have claimed that the restriction is affecting their livelihood and have demanded that the ban be lifted. They began an indefinite hunger strike at Chandrapadi and Thirumullaivasal on July 17.

Hundreds of them marched to the Tarangambadi taluk office today as part of the agitation to surrender their ration cards and aadhar cards, but after the police intervened, they staged a dharna in front of the taluk office.

The tahsildar of Tarangambadi, Haridharan, met with the protestors to discuss the issue, but they continued their agitation. Hundreds of fishermen in Poompuhar, meanwhile, demonstrated against the issue in the town. They began an indefinite hunger strike at Chandrapadi and Thirumullaivasal on July 17.