DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSMobile Apps

Train driver’s timely halt, saves life of elderly man crossing tracks

Jul 19, 2021, 05:09 pm IST

Mumbai: An elderly man crossing rail tracks near Mumbai was saved on Sunday when the drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes in the nick of time after being notified by a rail official.

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm when the train left platform no. 4 of the Kalyan railway station in Thane district.

Hari Shankar (70), who was crossing the railway at the time, fell and became trapped beneath the train, said the statement from Central Railway (CR).

The Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI), Santosh Kumar alerted the loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G. The two loco pilots engaged emergency brakes and pulled up the old man out from under the train.

Following the incident, the Central Railway issued a warning to passengers not to cross-train tracks, stating that doing so might be fatal.

Also Read: Congress doing drama to replace failed CM in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

According to officials, the Central Railway’s General Manager, Alok Kansal, offered a monetary prize of 2,000 rupees for each of the two loco pilots and CPWI for their quick action in saving the man’s life.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 19, 2021, 05:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button