Train driver’s timely halt, saves life of elderly man crossing tracks

Mumbai: An elderly man crossing rail tracks near Mumbai was saved on Sunday when the drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes in the nick of time after being notified by a rail official.

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm when the train left platform no. 4 of the Kalyan railway station in Thane district.

Hari Shankar (70), who was crossing the railway at the time, fell and became trapped beneath the train, said the statement from Central Railway (CR).

The Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI), Santosh Kumar alerted the loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G. The two loco pilots engaged emergency brakes and pulled up the old man out from under the train.

Central Railway GM Alok Kansal has announced cash award of Rs 2,000 each to LP, ALP and CPWI (Chief Permanent Way Inspector) for their timely act of saving the person: Central Railway, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Following the incident, the Central Railway issued a warning to passengers not to cross-train tracks, stating that doing so might be fatal.

