IMD predicts light intensity rains

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain in several parts of the national capital and a drizzle for Haryana’s Sonipat and Uttar Pradesh.

‘Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Sonipat (Haryana),’ said IMD in a tweet. ‘Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh–Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours,’ said IMD in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the national weather agency also informed that Delhi has covered its rainfall deficit by the heavy rain that lashed the city on Monday. Delhi on Monday received 69.6mm of rain in 24 hours.

‘With Monday’s showers Delhi has covered its rainfall deficit. Usually, in July, Delhi records around 210mm of rainfall but as of Tuesday, the city has already reached 220mm. Rains are expected to continue till July 21. However, the intensity will be lower. From July 23-24, rain will pick up again,’ said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The Southwest Monsoon reached the national capital on July 13, late by 16 days.