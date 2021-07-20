National Junk Food Day: Why you should no longer eat junk food ?

We are just a few days away from National Junk Food Day. Many people use this day as a reason to indulge in cheat eating and binge on junk food, but we’re here to tell you why you shouldn’t indulge in junk food at all.

Junk foods will make you fat

Most people who are trying to lose weight will agree that it is not an easy journey. You must sacrifice a lot, including your favorite foods, which are usually high in calories. Experts say eating ultra-processed food every day will result in weight gain. An earlier study compared body weight changes and calorie consumption for 10 men and 10 women who ate either ultra-processed or minimally processed food for two weeks. In the study, those who ate a highly-processed diet gained more weight due to the high-calorie intake.

The addiction to junk food

Addiction to anything is harmful, as a popular saying goes. Junk food is more of an addiction. A lot of studies suggest that junk food can trigger some parts of the brain to act like drugs and hijack the dopamine system in the brain, which is linked to feelings of pleasure and reward. This is also the reason why we crave junk food more often.

To maximize dopamine effects, chocolate manufacturers combine fats, sugar, and salt in the right proportions. Medications that treat health concerns like Parkinson’s disease are also designed to boost dopamine levels as we age, since age affects our appetite a lot.

Hormonal imbalances are caused by junk food

Overconsumption of fat and sugars, as in junk foods, can interfere with the proper functioning of the hormones leptin and ghrelin. Additionally, this can affect the body’s ability to regulate weight and metabolism.

Junk food is bad for the heart

Foods that are highly processed and contain a lot of sugar and trans-fat can increase cholesterol and blood sugar levels, resulting in heart attacks and other diseases.

Junk food can negatively impact the nervous system.

Research confirms that junk foods can impair the ability of brain cells to respond to insulin. Many people with depression are adversely affected by junk foods.

Junk food consumption can pose a lot of health risks in the long run. Despite its addictive nature, it will be difficult to eliminate it completely from your diet in one go, but gradually removing it from your diet will allow you to eliminate it gradually. Keep an eye on your portion size if you crave it. Over time, stop eating it completely and switch to healthier foods. Consuming a diet that is nutrient-rich can enhance your overall health.