Raj Kundra’s 9-year-old tweet boomerangs on him

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was detained by the Mumbai Police on Monday in connection with a case involving pornographic films. Kundra was charged with making and distributing pornographic videos using several applications. Some of Kundra’s earlier tweets have suddenly gone popular on social media as a result of these occurrences. The tweets that have reappeared were first posted in 2012.

In one of Kundra’s currently trending tweets, he said: ‘India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors (sic)!’

Another tweet from 2012 read: ‘Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other (sic)??’

Kundra’s tweet has gotten a lot of attention from the internet, especially now that he’s been jailed for creating pornographic videos. Here are some of the responses:

BREAKING : Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra ARRESTED by Mumbai Crime Branch for publishing Adult Films Racket #RajKundra

Here is one of his old tweet.

Shameful it is. @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/tJ5OFROpnX — BRIJESH SINGH ??UP 72?? (@SinghamBhaiyya) July 20, 2021

Kundra will debate on this with #mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/wB85Gka9Ad — Ritu Gupta ?? (@RituDreams) July 20, 2021

