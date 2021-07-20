DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewscyberEntertainmentMobile Apps

Raj Kundra’s 9-year-old tweet boomerangs on him

Jul 20, 2021, 09:36 pm IST

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was detained by the Mumbai Police on Monday in connection with a case involving pornographic films. Kundra was charged with making and distributing pornographic videos using several applications. Some of Kundra’s earlier tweets have suddenly gone popular on social media as a result of these occurrences. The tweets that have reappeared were first posted in 2012.

In one of Kundra’s currently trending tweets, he said: ‘India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors (sic)!’

Another tweet from 2012 read: ‘Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other (sic)??’

 

Kundra’s tweet has gotten a lot of attention from the internet, especially now that he’s been jailed for creating pornographic videos. Here are some of the responses:

