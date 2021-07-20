Rockets land near the presidential palace

Kabul: Rockets landed near the Presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday. The rockets landed during the Eid Al Adha prayers. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and others stopped the prayers as multiple explosions shook the area.

No militant organization has claimed responsibility of the attacks. There were no immediate reports of injuries or causalities.

Also Read: ‘What is the government trying to hide from us Indians?’: Asaduddin Owaisi

As per reports, the rockets were launched from Parwan-e-Se area and they landed near Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul.