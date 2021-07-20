DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Rockets land near the presidential palace

Jul 20, 2021, 10:04 am IST

Kabul: Rockets landed near the Presidential palace in Kabul  on Tuesday. The rockets landed during the Eid Al Adha prayers. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and others stopped the prayers as multiple explosions shook the area.

No militant organization has claimed responsibility of the attacks. There were no immediate reports of injuries or causalities.

As per reports, the rockets were launched from Parwan-e-Se area and they landed near Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul.

