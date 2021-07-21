Andrea starrer ‘Viduthalai’ nears completion

Chennai: Vetrimaaran, a visionary filmmaker, is working hard to finish his new film ‘Viduthalai,’ which stars Soori, Bhavani Sre, GVM and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has music composition by Ilayaraja. Jeyamohan’s short novel ‘Thunaivan’ served as the inspiration for the film.

Vetri is also said to be preparing to shoot his new film Vaadivasal with Suriya. The film will begin shoot after the release of Viduthalai, which is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Meanwhile, the talented director is putting together a new film starring Andrea Jeremiah.

Earlier, Vetrimaaran and Andrea collaborated for the blockbuster film Vada Chennai.

Bahuleyan Jeyamohan is an Indian Tamil and Malayalam language writer and literary critic from Nagercoil in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. His best-known and most critically acclaimed work is Vishnupuram, a fantasy set as a quest through various schools of Indian philosophy and mythology. In 2014, he started his most ambitious work Venmurasu, a modern re-narration of the epic Mahabharata.

Vetrimaaran made his directorial debut with Polladhavan. His second feature film Aadukalam won six National Film Awards. He produces films under his production company, Grass Root Film Company. His movie Visaranai was selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. His film Asuran (2019) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

