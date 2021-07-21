Aspiring to be like Modiji: ‘Not a chance’ says BJP State President

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said that the party workers will hold a protest at Rajghat in Delhi against the violence in the state. The BJP leader said violence and corruption is rampant in the state and the Mamata Banerjee government failed in governance. The BJP leader also said that more than 175 BJP activists have been killed in the state in last 7 years.

‘Three years ago, we staged a similar protest at Rajghat. Now again, the BJP will hold protests at the district level across Bengal and at Rajghat. Our MPs from Bengal who are present in Delhi for the Parliament session will attend the protest at 11 am, said Dilip Ghosh.

Violence and corruption are rampant in Bengal and the state government has failed. There is infighting in the TMC and she is coming to Delhi to divert the attention of the people and get media coverage,’ he said.

The BJP leader also ridiculed Mamata Banerjee’s aspirations to become a national leader. ‘This is just for hype. They are involved in unsuccessful efforts to become an alternative to Modi ji. Their organization is weak and she is running an unsuccessful government,’ said Ghosh.