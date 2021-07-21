Flight Suspension: Emirates Airlines issues new update for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has urged all customers to ‘call back later’ if their query is not related to travel within the next 48 hours. The national air carrier of Dubai issued this update as customer care centres are flooded with queries from passengers due to flight suspension.

‘Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later. If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans,’ the airline said.

The authorities in UAE had suspended commercial passenger flights from several countries including India.