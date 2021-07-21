Indian Air Force to receive ‘Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile’ from Bharat Dynamics Ltd

On Tuesday, the first missile of the first firing unit of the 3-km range Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) was flagged off for delivery to the Indian Air Force from Bharat Dynamics Ltd.’s (BDL) Kanchanbagh unit in Hyderabad. Having completed the Navy order, BDL is now moving forward with the Army and Air Force orders simultaneously.



Designed to neutralize enemy aerial threats, the MRSAM is a high-response, quick-reaction supersonic missile that can be launched vertically. The threats include missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, and helicopters. The missile has a range of up to 70 km and will be used by the Army, Navy and Air Force in different versions. In addition to providing point and area defense, the missile system can also provide subsonic and supersonic cruise missile defense.

A dual-pulse rocket motor and a dual control system give the missile the required maneuverability during the terminal phase. An active radio frequency seeker in this state-of-the-art weapon system identifies, tracks, engages and destroys targets with a high kill probability. In addition to Akash missiles, BDL aims to provide friendly nations with air-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, underwater weapons and countermeasure systems.