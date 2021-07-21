Schoolboy charged with murder in Singapore

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after officials found the dead body of a 13-year-old in Singapore. Police found an axe and the dead body of the victim in a school bathroom on Monday. At the scene, a paramedic immediately pronounced him dead. River Valley High School is one of the top schools in Singapore’s western region, where the crime took place.

In a Facebook post, Singapore’s Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing said, ‘We are all stunned by the tragedy at River Valley High School this morning. Our thoughts are with the families of the students concerned. Ministry of Education, Singapore is providing all possible support to them, as well as to the students and staff at the school’.

While the 16-year-old was arrested and will soon be charged, the police will also seek a court order to remand the criminal for psychiatric assessment. The two children did not know each other, according to preliminary investigations. Therefore, the motive behind this crime remains unclear. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The report sent shivers through the city where the safety of children amid rising cases of violence has become an important issue that needs to be addressed. Sing assured students and parents the government will put safety first. ‘If you need to talk to anyone, or if you know someone who needs help, please reach out to an adult, your teachers, or school counselors. You are never alone, and we will always be there for you’.