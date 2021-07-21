International Olympic Committee names the host of 2032 Olympics

Brisbane: The International Olympic Committee announced that the Australian city, Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics. The IOC has approved the recommendation submitted by the executive board. Paris will host the event in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

‘It is a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country. Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane’s standing across our region and the world,’ said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Brisbane is the third city in Australia to host the Olympics. Melbourne hosted the Olympics in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. Australia has thus become the second country in the world after the USA to host the Summer Olympics in three different cities.