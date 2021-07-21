More Control- Instagram rolls out user control feature.

On Tuesday, Instagram announced that it will be rolling out a Sensitive Content Control feature that users can use to control what appears on their Explore feeds. With the new feature, users can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content. Instagram had previously introduced the Restrict option to block unknown users from interacting. Users of the photo-sharing app were able to turn off the comments entirely to prevent unnecessary harassment on its platform.

In a blog post announcing the new feature, Instagram said, ‘We’re announcing Sensitive Content Control today, which will allow you to control the content that shows up in Explore. Instagram users should be able to shape it into the experience they want. We’ve already started moving in this direction with tools like turning off comments and restricted interactions’.

As Instagram explained in a blog post, it uses recommendation guidelines to prevent users from seeing sensitive content from accounts they do not follow. Facebook’s app explains that sensitive content does not necessarily mean anything bad, since the app does not permit hate speech, bullying or other content that could harm people. There could be posts that do not violate Instagram’s guidelines, but are upsetting to some people. Posts that are sexually suggestive or violent, for example. Everyone has a different definition of sensitive content. You may be sensitive to something the other person isn’t.

The new feature gives users complete control over sensitive content. It is up to you whether or not to see posts of a certain nature. You can also decide whether or not those posts appear in your Explore feed. To turn on this feature, go to your profile, tap Settings in the upper right corner, tap Account, then tap Sensitive Content Control. Keep the setting at its default level, limit or to see more sensitive content, Allow, or less, Limit Even More.