Police prevent 14 young boys from joining terror groups

Jammu: Anantnag police reportedly counseled 14 young boys on the verge of joining terror groups, rescued them, and handed them back to their parents on Tuesday. The police said they discovered that these young boys in the age group of 18 to 22 years had been in touch with local terrorists and had also been lured by Pakistan-based terrorists through social media to join various terror groups.

Over a period of days, police conducted counseling sessions with vulnerable youths from various parts of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. One of the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) in Anantnag, during the session, recommended that parents should be aware of their children’s activities ‘in order to prevent bad elements from influencing their young minds for criminal activities’.

According to the SSP, young people are society’s greatest asset. Hence, society must ensure that they are engaged in constructive pursuits and contribute to the overall progress of the nation, he said. Finally, he reminded parents that attempts are being made to ‘rob India’s youth capital, which is critical for nation-building’. The session was attended by respected members of society.