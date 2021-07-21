Rahul Gandhi is a Twitter troll’: Sambit Patra

New Delhi: BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a ‘Twitter troll’. The BJP leader launched criticism against Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the union government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the union government over no deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of coronavirus infection. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that there is an acute shortage of sensitivity and truth in the government.

Centre says that as no State/UT sent any data regarding deaths specifically due to shortage of oxygen, since none of them said death occurred in their State/UT due to shortage of oxygen, there is no data for that. Did the Centre generate this data? No,’ said Patra in a press conference.

‘There are 3 things one must pay attention to in the reply given by the Govt. The Centre says that Health is a State/UT subject. It says that it just collects the data sent by States/UTs, it doesn’t generate data,’ said the BJP leader.

‘Rahul Gandhi has been working as a Twitter troll to mislead the people. Whether it is the issue of pandemic, vaccine or anything else, he has worked to create confusion among people,’ added the BJP leader.

Earlier Union Minister Giriraj Singh also mocked Rahul by saying that the prince lacked brain.