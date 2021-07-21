‘Suspicious’ Afghan national with Aadhaar brought to Kochi

Kochi: Ernakulam South police have brought a 23-year-old suspected Afghan national who was taken into custody in Kolkata, to this city, according to the police. Khan, claiming to be from Assam, has worked in the Cochin Shipyard as a casual worker for more than a year and possesses an Aadhaar card.

His close family members also live in Kochi. After a tiff with his uncle, his Afghan identity was revealed. Khan’s mother, though an Assamese, lives in Afghanistan now. By the time the police intervened and discovered that Khan had acquired an Aadhar card using fake documents, the suspect had already fled Kerala.

Later, police tracked him to Kolkata, and a team of officers from this city went there and arrested him. ‘Our officers have brought him from there, and the investigation has begun. He is currently in judicial custody,’ said a police official assigned to the South Police Station.