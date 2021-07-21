‘The law will take its own course’, says Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the report of the National Human Rights Commission is a public document because of a judicial order. The NHRC has released the report on post-poll violence in West Bengal and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised severe criticism on it.

‘The first (NHRC) report was an interim report. Calcutta HC has not released that report. The final report became a public document because of a judicial order. The matter is sub judice. The law will take its own course,’ said Dhankhar.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee accused that the NHRC is pursuing the political interests of the BJP by leaking it to the media.

‘Now even neutral organizations are being used by the BJP for their political interests. Our state is being defamed. The Human Rights Commission should respect the Court. Instead of leaking the Report to the media, it should have been handed over to the Court,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

The NHRC constituted a 6-member committee to examine the complaints filed by people about the violence that broke out in the state after the elections. Kolkata High Court has asked NHRC to submit a report on post-poll violence.