Breaking news: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits

Bikaner: National Center for Seismology reports that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Bikaner in Rajasthan at 7:42 am on July 22. The region has been rocked by a second quake in two days.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Bikaner in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology’s official Twitter account.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343 Km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan,’ National Centre for Seismology reported.